Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, February 4 at 7:05 PM

Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays travel to the upstate for a Thursday night matchup with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the second straight day the two teams are facing off against each other. SC got back in the win column Wednesday with a 2-0 victory in North Charleston on a 20-save shutout by goaltender Jake Kupsky. Already the Stingrays most common opponent, Thursday's contest will be the eighth meeting of the season between the two clubs. Greenville had gotten the best of SC early on this year, winning four of the first five outings, but the Rays now have back-to-back wins in the last two matchups. Last week SC earned a split in Florida against the Everblades before losing in Orlando Sunday. The Swamp Rabbits went 1-0-1 in two home games against Jacksonville last weekend. South Carolina is holding third place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference standings, while Greenville is just behind in fourth. The Rays currently rank fourth in the ECHL defensively, allowing 2.47 goals per game. Greenville is seventh on the power play at 14.7%.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville has a 6-4-5-2 record after their first 15 games of the 2020-21 season, with four of their six victories coming at the hands of the Rays. 10 of the team's games have needed overtime to be decided. The Swamp Rabbits have had plenty of offensive help from their back end, with defenseman Samuel Jardine at the forefront scoring 17 points (1g, 16a). His point total is tied for third-most in the ECHL and his assist number leads the league. Rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein is third on the team with nine points (4g, 5a) including two overtime winners against the Rays. Forward Greg Meireles leads the club's forwards with 14 points in 14 games, while Max Zimmer has eight points on five goals and three assists. After going without a point in his first five games, forward Liam Pecararo, who finished with a team-leading 23 goals last season, now has eight points (2g, 6a). In goal, Ryan Bednard, a Florida Panthers prospect, has played 10 of the club's games and has a 5-2-2 record along with a goals-against average of 2.64 and a 0.912 save percentage.

