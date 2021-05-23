Early Onslaught Proves Insurmountable for C's

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians fell behind early and never recovered in an 8-3 loss at the hands of the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) Saturday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

Hillsboro took a 2-0 lead on an Andy Yerzy two-run shot in the first and were in the control the rest of the way. The Hops scored another run in the second and four more in the fourth to go up 7-0.

Right-hander Lazaro Estrada turned in another scoreless relief outing. After inheriting runners on the corners and no outs in the fourth, Estrada retired the next three batters to limit the damage. He tossed a perfect fifth to keep the Hops at bay.

A fifth inning lead-off double from Spencer Horwitz turned into the first run of the game for the C's after DJ Neal singled him home later in the frame.

Davis Schneider brought the Canadians within "slam range" with a two-run home run - his first of the year - in the top of the seventh, but Hillsboro scored an unearned run in the home half of the stanza to make it 8-3 and kept Vancouver off the scoreboard for the rest of the night.

Neal led the offense with two hits, and Phil Clarke extended his on-base streak to a team-high 14 games with a sixth inning walk.

The C's go for the series win in Sunday's finale. Right-hander Paxton Schultz (1-0, 5.63 ERA) will start for Vancouver while Hillsboro has named righty Drey Jameson as their starter. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. at Ron Tonkin Field. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

