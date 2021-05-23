Dust Devils Drop Third Straight One-Run Game

A comeback was not in the cards for the Tri-City Dust Devils (5-13) on Sunday afternoon as the team dropped the series finale to the Eugene Emeralds 3-2. The last four games of the series were all decided by just one run, with the Emeralds coming away with the win in the final three matchups.

Tri-City outfielder Jose Verrier hit his first home run of the season with a solo blast in the bottom of the third inning to give the Dust Devils an early lead. That advantage would be erased in the seventh inning after Jacob Gonzalez drove in two runs with a clutch two-out single to give Eugene an edge they would not relinquish.

After an off day on Monday, the Dust Devils will welcome the Hillsboro Hops to town to begin a six-game series. Right-hander Zach Linginfelter is set to start the opening matchup of the six-game series on Tuesday,

Tickets for home games in May are now available by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789. With capacity restrictions in place, it's more important than ever to get your tickets prior to the day of the game.

