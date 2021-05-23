Redband Rally Clinches First Series Win

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane got a strong pitching performance from Chris McMahon, and the offense used the middle innings to give the Indians a 7-5 Redband Rally victory over the Everett AquaSox in front of a limited-capacity crowd of 1750. Down 5-0, the Indians pushed across three runs in the third inning and four runs in the fifth. They held Everett scoreless the final six innings and won for the fourth time in five games, securing their first series win of the season.

-TOP PERFORMERS

Brenton Doyle was the offensive standout for the Indians on Saturday. He got Spokane on the board with a three-run homer and later added a double. His .277 average is the best on the team and his three home runs rank second for Spokane.

LJ Hatch knocked in his first two RBI of the season with a based-loaded single in the fifth inning to give Spokane its first lead of the game. Hatch has hits in back-to-back games after not playing since May 16th.

Chris McMahon picked up the first win of his career. After a rocky first three innings where he gave up five runs (four earned), the former Miami Hurricane retired nine of the next ten batters he faced. The right-hander tossed a total of six innings, giving up four earned runs and striking out four.

BY THE NUMBERS

Brenton Doyle now has a hit in 13 of the 16 games he has played this season.

Johnny Cresto broke out of a 1-for-19 slump by collecting two hits, including his first double of the season.

Daniel Cope walked his first three trips to the plate. He has reached base on seven of his 11 plate appearances this season.

Willie MacIver went 0-for-3 tonight to snap his six-game winning streak.

KEY MOMENT

Trailing 7-5, Everett put runners on second and third with nobody out in the top of the 7th. Derrik Watson induced a pop up and then struck out Carter Bins. Spokane Manager Scott Little then brought in Trysten Barlow, who struck out Jack Larsen to end the inning and keep the AquaSox off the scoreboard.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Hillsboro Hops scored the first seven runs of the game on their way to an 8-3 victory over the Vancouver Canadians on Saturday.

It was a low scoring affair in Pasco Saturday night as the Eugene Emeralds shut out the Tri-City Dust Devils for a 1-0 win.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians conclude their six-game series against the Everett AquaSox on Sunday. David Hill will take the mound for Spokane, squaring off against Everett starter Juan Then. First pitch for Sunday's game is at 5:09 p.m. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home games are available to purchase online at SpokaneIndians.com.

