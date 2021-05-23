AquaSox Fall Behind, 7-5

May 23, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - After taking an early lead, the Everett AquaSox (11-6) fell behind the Spokane Indians (6-11) in the fifth inning, eventually losing the game, 7-5.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Carter Bins hit a line-drive single in the top of the first, driving in Julio Rodriguez for the first run of the game. The following inning, Zach DeLoach drove in Connor Hoover with an RBI single to shortstop, extending the Frogs' early lead to 2-0.

The 'Sox scored three more runs in the top of the third: Austin Shenton led off the inning with a single, scoring when Kaden Polcovich crushed a double to center field. Polcovich scored the AquaSox' fourth run when Jack Larsen grounded out to the pitcher and David Sheaffer drove in their final run of the inning with an RBI-triple to left field, extending the AquaSox' lead to 5-0.

Brenton Doyle drove in three runs for Spokane in the bottom of the inning with a line-drive home run to left-center field. In the bottom of the fifth, the Indians scored their fourth run off a wild pitch, quickly taking a 6-5 lead when LJ Hatch singled, scoring Michael Toglia and Hunter Stovall. Before the end of the inning, Hatch would be caught stealing second, allowing John Cresto to score Spokane's seventh run from third base.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered eight hits total, including one double and one triple. On the mound, LHP Brandon Williamson started, pitching 4.2 innings while striking out nine batters and giving up four earned runs.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Avista Stadium for their sixth and final game in the series against the Spokane Indians on Sunday, May 23. Tune in with Steve Willits at 5:09 p.m.! The following week, the Frogs visit Hillsboro to take on the Vancouver Canadians before returning to Funko Field on Tuesday, June 1 for a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.