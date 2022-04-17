Early Offense, Bullpen Carry Ports to Third Straight Win

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Ports scored six runs in the first two innings and their bullpen allowed just one Modesto run over the final 5.2 frames as Stockton notched its third win in a row, beating the Nuts 6-5 on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Offense was the story early, as the Nuts (3-5) took a 2-0 lead after just two pitches in the top of the first against Ports' starter Grant Judkins. Jonatan Clase reached on a bunt single to start the ballgame and Harry Ford followed with a two-run homer over the wall in left on the first pitch he saw from Judkins to give the Nuts a 2-0 lead.

The Ports (3-5) wasted no time in responding, striking for four runs against Modesto starter Adrian Quintana in the bottom of the first. Stockton loaded the bases with one out after three straight walks to bring CJ Rodriguez to the plate, who cleared the bases with a double down the left field line to give the Ports their first lead of the night at 3-2.

Nick Brueser added to the Ports' first inning tally with a two-out single to left field to drive in Rodriguez from second and make it 4-2 Stockton.

After the Nuts tied the game with a two-run top of the second, the Ports re-took the lead with two more runs in in the bottom half of the inning. Jalen Greer got the Ports' rally started with a single through the left side and moved up to second base on a single to right field by Robert Puason. On a double steal Puason was thrown out at second base, but Greer scored one pitch later from third when Denzel Clarke reached on an infield single give the Ports the lead again. After Clarke stole second base, Danny Bautista drove him in with a single to left field to increase the Ports' advantage to 6-4.

After the early offensive explosions, both bullpens held the opposition at bay for the remainder of the evening. Ports' relievers combined to allow just one run on three hits in 5.2 innings, while Modesto's bullpen combined to fire six shutout innings.

With the Ports hanging on to a 6-5 lead, the Nuts brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the top of the ninth when Harry Ford reached on an infield single with two outs. Edwin Arroyo then swung at the first pitch from Ports' closer Hunter Breault and sent a line drive to left field where Danny Bautista made a sliding catch charging toward the infield to end the ballgame and deliver the Ports' their third straight victory.

Clark Cota (1-1) got the win allowing just one run on one hit over 1.2 innings in relief of Judkins, while Quintana (0-1) took the loss allowing six runs on seven hits over two innings. Breault picked up his first save of the season allowing a hit with a strikeout in an inning and a third.

The Ports and Nuts conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 2:09 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

