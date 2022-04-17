Ports Prevail in Pitchers' Duel for Series Win

STOCKTON, Ca. - Three Stockton pitchers combined to allow just one unearned run and Junior Perez clubbed his first home run of the year as the Ports picked up their fourth consecutive win, beating the Modesto Nuts 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark. The win also clinched the Ports' first series win of the season.

The two teams were scoreless heading into the bottom of the first when the Ports (4 -5) took the first lead of the ballgame. With two outs and nobody on T.J. Schofield-Sam lined a single into right center field off Modesto starter Jordan Jackson, which kept the inning alive for Junior Perez who launched a 1-1 pitch over the bullpens in left field to give the Ports a 2-0 lead.

The Nuts (3- 6), held down by the Ports' pitching staff, got their lone tally on an unearned run in the top of the eighth inning. Left-hander Jack Owen came on in relief of Alexis Cedano for the Ports with two outs and nobody on and induced a fly ball toward the line in right field that was dropped by Perez, allowing Jonatan Clase to reach second base. Harry Ford then lined a single into left to get the Nuts on the board, trimming the Ports' lead to 2-1.

Modesto put runners on first and second with one out after a leadoff walk and one -out single, but Owen danced out of trouble, striking out Randy Bednar and getting Colin Davis to ground out to shortstop to end the ballgame.

Blake Beers (1-1) got the win with a dominant outing in his second start of the season.

The former Michigan Wolverine cruised through six shutout innings allowing just three hits while walking one, hitting a batter and striking out five. Jackson (0 -1) took the loss for Modesto, allowing two runs on five hits over 3.2 innings. Owen got the final four outs for the Ports to pick up his second save of the season.

After a six-game series at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino against the Inland Empire 66ers, the Ports return to Banner Island Ballpark to kick off a 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

