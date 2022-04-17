Quakes Hit Four Homers in Late-Inning Loss

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers scored four times in the ninth inning and came back from five runs down on Saturday night, stunning the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes by a final of 11-10 at LoanMart Field.

After two runs had come across to make it a 10-9 affair, catcher Myles Emmerson went the other way with a two-run shot that just cleared the fence in right field, putting Inland ahead to stay against Quakes' reliever Martin Santana (1-1).

Rancho went in order in the last of the ninth, as Chase Chaney (1-0) got the first two outs, before Hayden Seig got Luis Diaz for the final out to earn his second save.

The Quakes smacked four homers in the loss, including two by Alex De Jesus, his first two of the year. Damon Keith and Diaz collected the other round-trippers, helping Rancho build an early 7-2 lead.

Inland chipped away all night though and took advantage of four Rancho errors and seven walks by the pitching staff.

The Quakes (4-4) look to break the two-game skid on Sunday afternoon, sending Edgardo Henriquez (1-0) to the mound against Inland Empire's Connor Van Scoyoc (0-1) at 2pm. Kids will run the bases after the first day game of the year. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

