Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at San Jose

The Grizzlies and Giants conclude their six-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm PT from Excite Ballpark. Grizzlies LHP Mason Green and Giants LHP Matt Mikulski are the probable starters.

GREEN GOES FOR THE GRIZZLIES: Today's starter is lefty Mason Green, a 23-year old from Lenexa, Kansas. Green was selected by the Rockies in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Central Missouri, a Division II college. In Green's last collegiate season, he started all 18 games on the bump, going an outrageous 16-0, finishing his college career without a loss (27-0). Green had one complete game shutout and pitched 104.2 frames. He also struck out 123 batters and walked 26, becoming just the sixth Central Missouri Mule to ever reach 100 strikeouts in a single-season. Read more about Green on Page 2.

LET'S GOOOOO: The Fresno Grizzlies brought back almost their entire field staff for the 2022 season. Manager Robinson Cancel will once again pilot the team after leading the Grizzlies to a league-best 74-41 record and earning a playoff spot in his inaugural season at the helm. Assuming the same roles in 2022 as well are Pitching Coach Mark Brewer, Hitting Coach Nic Wilson and Athletic Trainer Justin Wilson. Steve Soliz remains on the staff as well, moving from Development Supervisor to Bench Coach. Finally, Genevieve Payne rounds out the group as the Performance Coach. On the players side, 16 pitchers and 14 position players were assigned to Fresno. There are six returning players from the 2021 regular season championship squad and six of the Rockies top 30 prospects as listed by MLB.com will don the Grizzlies threads in 2022. The returning players include RHP Noah Gotsis, RHP Juan Mejia, RHP Case Williams, C Bryant Quijada, INF Warming Bernabel and INF Trevor Boone. The top prospects include #3 OF Benny Montgomery, #10 INF Adael Amador, #14 INF Warming Bernabel, #16 OF Yanquiel Fernandez, #20 C Hunter Goodman and #24 OF Juan Guerrero. There are also a few names that the Central Valley may recognize, outfielders EJ Andrews Jr and Braiden Ward. Andrews Jr. was a Fresno State Bulldog prior to being drafted by the Rockies last year and Ward is a product of El Capitan High School in Merced, one hour from Chukchansi Park.

#CLAWSANDPAWS: EJ Andrews Jr. became the ninth Fresno State Bulldog to don a Fresno Grizzlies uniform after starting April 10th against Stockton. He joins LHP Dean Hartgraves, '98, RHP Steve Soderstrom, '98-99, C Giuseppe Chiaramonte, '00-'01, RHP Mark Gardner, rehab, '01, OF Tom Goodwin '02, LHP Adam Pettyjohn '04, C Trent Woodward, '15 and '17 and RHP Justin Miller, '19.

WARMING UP: Warming Bernabel has been on fire to start his 2022 campaign. The returning third baseman has hit safely in all eight games this season, batting .406 with a 1.080 OPS. Bernabel has recorded five multi-hit games over those eight contests, driving in six runs and scoring six times. He has one homer and two steals while only striking out seven times.

BRAIDEN BITES: Braiden Ward has been a nightmare for opposing teams over the five games (three starts) he has appeared in this season. The Merced native is 5-for-10 (.500) with an .800 slugging percentage and 1.467 OPS. He has scored four times, driven in a pair of runs, walked three times and stolen a trio of bases. Ward also has one homer, a solo shot to right against Stockton (April 10).

MAN, HUNTER IS GOOD: Hunter Goodman has torn the cover off the ball to start his season. The catcher/first baseman has appeared in all eight games, batting .364 with a .636 slugging percentage and 1.018 OPS. The University of Memphis product leads the team with 10 RBI and is tied for the club-high with two homers. Goodman has enjoyed a trio of three-hit games and multi-RBI games, which include an individual-best five on April 9th vs. Stockton.

GIANT AMOUNT OF MATCHUPS: The Grizzlies and Giants conclude their first series tonight against one another since meeting in September for the 2021 Low-A West Championship series. This season, the two clubs will play 30 times against one another with 18 of those contests being held in San Jose. Of the five meetings so far, San Jose leads 3-2 despite each game being within four runs or less. Last season, the two clubs faced each other 33 total times with three of those games being held in the playoffs.

FROM FRIEND TO FOE: The San Jose Giants coaching staff have a few names that the Central Valley may recognize. Giants pitching coach Dan Runzler was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 MLB June Amateur Draft. He would play for the Grizzlies from 2009-2014, appearing in 144 games. Runzler would then end up pitching in the major leagues for parts of five seasons (Giants 2009-2012, Pirates 2017) before playing overseas and in independent ball. Over 97 big league games, he had a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA, 82 strikeouts. 46 walks and 72 hits allowed in 76.1 innings pitched. The other coach and former Grizzlies player fans may remember is Giants hitting coach Travis Ishikawa. He was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 21st round of the 2002 Major League Baseball Draft out of Federal Way HS in Washington. Ishikawa would play eight Major League seasons starting in 2006 and ending in 2015 with time spent in San Francisco (2006, 2008-2010, 2014-2015), Milwaukee (2012), Baltimore (2013), New York AL (2013) and Pittsburgh (2014-15). Ishikawa would also don a Grizzlies uniform in 2008, 2011 and 2014, playing in 175 games. In 2008, Ishikawa would bat .310 with a 1.107 OPS over 48 games, one of the best stretches by any Fresno hitter.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (0-1), Beige (3-0), Black & Gold (0-0), Gray (2-2), Specialty Promo (0-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (0-0).

APRIL 19, 2022 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Ruben Galindo (0-1, 18.00) vs RHP Cullen Kafka (0-1, 4.50)

APRIL 20, 2022 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

LHP Bodi Rascon (0-1, 9.00) vs RHP Case Williams (0-1, 9.00)

APRIL 21, 2022 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Jairo Iriarte (1-0, 0.00) vs LHP Evan Shawver (1-0, 0.00)

APRIL 22, 2022 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Garrett Hawkins (0-0, 2.16) vs RHP Brayan Castillo (0-0, 0.00)

