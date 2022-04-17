Storm Survive Second Straight One Run Game to Take Series Win

One night after surviving a one run game in the top of the 9th, the Storm escaped once more. This time, for the series win in their first week at The Diamond against the Visalia Rawhide by a final score of 7-6.

In the 9th inning, Hazahel Quijada came in to close out the game. After striking out the first batter of the inning and forcing the second batter to pop out, Quijada would allow a double, hit the next batter, and then allowing a walk to load the bases. He would induce a force out to complete the win and finalize the Storm's first series win.

The Rawhide would capture the early lead through three innings by a score of 3-0 before Justin Farmer powered a ball deep to right field that would tie the game at 3 runs apiece. The very next inning the Rawhide would score on a hit batsman before the Storm captured the lead for the last time. After a Rawhide error scored two, Max Ferguson would continue his hot streak by doubling in the third run of the inning to push the lead to two.

A Carlos Luis groundout would increase the lead to three runs which proved to be just enough to win the homestand.

The Storm play the first place Fresno Grizzlies next week before returning to The Diamond to play the Inland Empire 66ers on April 26th.

