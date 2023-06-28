Early Homers Doom Barnstormers

Home runs by Connor Owings and Thomas Dillard in the bottom of the first provided Lexington with all of the offense it needed as the Counter Clocks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers, 5-1, in a matinee on Wednesday at Counter Clocks Field.

The loss was Lancaster's sixth straight away from Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Owings drove a pitch from Nile Ball (2-3) over the left field wall with one out in the bottom of the first inning. Dillard followed with a blast to right, the first time Lancaster has allowed back-to-back homers all season.

Lancaster, despite having the leadoff runner aboard five times in the game, only managed to score in the third. Yeison Coca drew a leadoff walk from newcomer Mike Kickham (1-0). Two successive hitters grounded into force plays, but Melvin Mercedes kept the inning alive with a base on balls. Andretty Cordero singled through the left side to score Marshall Rich. The throw home sent Mercedes to third and Cordero to second. Catcher Mitch Ghelfi attempted to cut down Cordero and missed, but Lancaster sent Mercedes home and he was cut down easily on a perfect return throw to the plate.

The Counter Clocks produced insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. After the third double play in three innings was turned behind Ball, Mitch Ghelfi kept the inning alive with a single through the left side. Josue Huma drew a walk to pick up a second runner. Brandt Broussard doubled off Cordero's glove down the third base line for a 3-1 lead. Zach Warren was summoned from the bullpen and yielded a two-run single to right center by Ronnie Dawson.

Lancaster and Lexington will play a doubleheader Thursday at 5:00. Brandyn Sittinger (3-4) and Bret Clarke (0-4) will make the starts for the Barnstormers.

NOTES: Wilson Garcia singled in his third at bat, extending his hitting streak to nine...Mercedes reached base three times...Andrew Moritz went 4-for-4 for Lexington, but only one of the four hits left the infield...Ariel Sandoval has hit safely in 28 of his 31 starts...He stole his first base since his May 20 injury and his 12th of the year.

