Revolution Announces July 5 Doubleheader
June 28, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release
(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution and Charleston Dirty Birds will make up the rained-out June 22 game in Charleston as part of a single-admission doubleheader in York on Wednesday, July 5.
The Revs and Dirty Birds will play two seven-inning games at WellSpan Park that day beginning at 5 p.m.; gates will open at 4 p.m.
All tickets previously sold for that Revolution home game will be honored and entitle holders to both games.
Hosting clubs typically reschedule rainouts in their ballparks for the next homestand for which the rained-out visitors return. Since the York club does not return to Charleston until after the start of the Atlantic League's second half, Revolution and Dirty Bird officials agreed to the make-up game in York to ensure clear results of the first half, which will end for the Revolution on July 7.
As of today, the Revs hold a game-and-a-half lead in the Atlantic League's North Division.
Tickets for the July 5 doubleheader and the remainder of the Revs' Sweet 16 season are available at www.yorkrevolution.com, in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park, and by calling (717) 801-4487.
