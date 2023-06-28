Blue Crabs Work a Deal with Barnstormers, Acquire Relief Pitcher

(Waldorf) You can never have enough pitching. For the Blue Crabs, they have acquired another arm as they are bringing in Cole Aker to be a part of the bullpen.

Cole Aker is a 26-year-old right-hander from Memphis, Tennessee. He attended the University of North Carolina before transferring to the University of Tampa and after one season, was selected in the 18th round by the St. Louis Cardinals. He peaked to High-A in their organization and was with the High Point Rockers to start 2022, before going to the Barnstormers. With the Barnstormers this year he has a 0-1 record with a 7.47 ERA in 13 games. He was acquired for a player-to-be-named-later.

The Blue Crabs face off against the Ducks tonight at 6:35 PM, for the first time the club finds themselves in third place, but still have some time to make up some ground. Tune into FloSports to cheer on your Blue Crabs!

