Revs Dominate Double Dip, Sweep FerryHawks in One-Sided Twinbill to Increase Division Lead

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution returned home and enjoyed a one-sided doubleheader sweep, trouncing the Staten Island FerryHawks by final scores of 11-1 and 7-0 on Tuesday evening at WellSpan Park. The Revs have won three straight, increasing their first place lead to 1.5 games over Long Island and 2.5 games over Southern Maryland with 11 to play in the season's first half.

The offense got started early in the opener, scoring five runs in the first inning off Staten Island starter Jesse Remington (1-2). Trent Giambrone clocked a leadoff homer to left to open the scoring. Drew Mendoza slapped an RBI single to left making it 2-0 Revs. York took advantage of three walks in the inning, and with the bases loaded Richard Urena pegged a gapper to right center for a two-run double. Alejandro Rivero added a sac fly to make it 5-0.

York starter J.T. Hintzen (5-3) was brilliant over five innings, giving up four hits and one run. His only run came on a two-out homer to left center by Drew Jemison in the fifth as the rookie provided the Hawks' lone run in his pro debut. Hintzen struck out a career-high nine and walked only one in the victory.

He was backed up by strong relief appearances by Andrew Gross who got two outs in the sixth and Tasker Strobel; each surrendered a single but combined to get through the inning.

The Revs scored six more runs in the bottom of the sixth to explode the lead to 11-1. York scored on RBI singles from Tomo Otosaka, Mendoza, and Nellie Rodriguez, while the outburst was capped off by Ryan January's two-run double to left center as the Revs batted around for the second time in the game.

J.P. Woodward pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to secure the game one victory.

York again grabbed an immediate lead in the nightcap, scoring two off Hawks spot starter Vincenzo Aiello in the bottom of the first. York took advantage of two hits, a walk and a throwing error in the inning. Troy Stokes Jr. opened the scoring as he dribbled one to shortstop for an infield hit. The throw to first from Jemison went wide allowing Giambrone to score. Mendoza followed by grounding into a double play, scoring Otosaka for a 2-0 lead.

York starter Carlos Espinal (4-1) did not allow a hit through three innings before exiting after a 33-minute rain delay in the bottom of the third.

The delay began shortly after Stokes Jr. pelted an opposite field line drive three-run home run to right field through the driving rain, expanding the lead to 5-0.

York scored another run in the bottom of the fifth as Rodriguez walked to lead off the inning. Martin ran for Rodriguez as the designated pinch runner and scored on a ground ball to second when Angel Aguilar gave up on a rundown and threw home errantly allowing Martin to score, extending the lead to 6-0.

Nelvin Correa and Will Carter pitched hitless innings out of the Revs bullpen in the fourth and fifth.

Brandon Pugh broke up the combined no-hit bit with a soft infield single to the left side with one out in the sixth, but Denson Hull struck out two to end the inning without any damage.

York added on in the bottom of the sixth as Stokes Jr. continued his torrid pace by lacing an RBI single up the middle, elevating the score to 7-0 on his fourth RBI of the night.

Will McAffer made his home debut with a scoreless seventh, ending the game on a soft line drive to Rodriguez at first who made the catch and stepped on first for a game-sealing double play.

Notes: The Revs outscored the FerryHawks 18-1 in the doubleheader and have outscored opponents 34-6 on the three-game winning streak. York outscored Staten Island 7-0 in the first inning in the two games and has now outscored opponents 37-17 in the first inning this season. The five-run first in game one was the Revs' biggest first inning of the season. Hintzen began the day with four consecutive strikeouts, tying Corey Thurman (2009) and Frank Gailey (2015) for the franchise record to start a game. Hintzen's nine total strikeouts surpass his previous career high of eight set during his first pro season in 2018 with Class-A Wisconsin while in the Milwaukee Brewers farm system. Woodward worked his eighth straight scoreless outing to close out the game one victory, tying the longest scoreless streak of his pro career. Giambrone's homer was his team-leading 10th and second in as many at-bats going back to Sunday's win at Spire City. It was his second game-opening leadoff homer this season. Otosaka pulled into a tie for the league lead in stolen bases with his 23rd in the opener. Stokes Jr. moved past Sean Smith for tenth in Revs history in steals with the 44th of his York career. Mendoza's two RBI in game one gave him 44 in 43 games to begin the season including 30 in his last 24 games played. York drew nine walks in each game and out-walked Staten Island 18-4 in the doubleheader; the Revs lead the league with 254 walks as a team. Espinal's three scoreless innings give him a 14-inning scoreless streak spanning the entirety of his last three starts. The shutout in game two was the Revs' third of the year and their second two-hitter; both hits allowed were infield hits. The doubleheader sweep is the first for the Revs since July 5, 2022 vs. Lancaster. The Revs' 1.5-game lead for first place matches their largest of the year as they have found themselves in first place at the end of 22 games this season, pursuing the fourth first-half division title in club history and first since 2016. York righty Jorge Martinez (2-2, 7.95) faces Staten Island southpaw Ryan Hartman (0-3, 6.23) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. It is Motorsports Night presented by BAPS Motor Speedway, Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery, Wing Wednesday catered by Jen Heasley from Cooking with the Pros/Sweet Mama's Mambo Sauce, and Bark in the Park presented by Cover Six Canines. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.tes

