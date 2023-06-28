Six-Run Third Propels Ducks Past Blue Crabs
June 28, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release
(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 10-5 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.
Southern Maryland struck first on an RBI single to center field by Braxton Lee in the first inning. However, a six-run third inning gave the Ducks a 6-1 lead. Chance Sisco's solo home run, Alejandro De Aza's two-run double, Sam Travis' RBI single and Alex Dickerson's two-run homer did the damage. Ruben Tejada scored on a throwing error in the fifth, extending the Ducks lead to six.
A four-run seventh inning for the Blue Crabs, including a pair of RBI groundouts by Braxton Lee and Alex Crosby, trimmed the Ducks lead to 7-5. Long Island responded with three runs in the eighth on Sisco's two-run double to right and Brian Goodwin's sacrifice fly to right, ballooning their lead back up to five.
Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. (7-2) earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and four walks while striking out five. Blue Crabs starter Jesse Estrada (0-2) took the loss, yielding seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and a walk over seven innings.
Sisco led the Flock offensively with two extra-base hits, three RBIs and two runs. Travis added two hits, an RBI and a run, Tejada had two hits, two runs and a walk, and Dickerson added a homer, two RBIs, two runs and a walk.
The Ducks and Blue Crabs wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Lew Ford Oversized Baseball Cards as part of the Ducks 2013 Championship 10th Anniversary Series. It's also a Thirsty Thursday, and all fans will be welcome to visit the Duck Club restaurant/bar during the game, where there will be a special on Well Drinks for just $10 and a buy one, get one half price offer on all Ebbs craft beer and Fountain hard seltzer products in the ballpark as well during the game. Right-hander Robert Stock (2-0, 6.10) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Neil Uskali (2-2, 7.15).
Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball.
