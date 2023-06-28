Six-Run Third Propels Ducks Past Blue Crabs

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 10-5 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Southern Maryland struck first on an RBI single to center field by Braxton Lee in the first inning. However, a six-run third inning gave the Ducks a 6-1 lead. Chance Sisco's solo home run, Alejandro De Aza's two-run double, Sam Travis' RBI single and Alex Dickerson's two-run homer did the damage. Ruben Tejada scored on a throwing error in the fifth, extending the Ducks lead to six.

A four-run seventh inning for the Blue Crabs, including a pair of RBI groundouts by Braxton Lee and Alex Crosby, trimmed the Ducks lead to 7-5. Long Island responded with three runs in the eighth on Sisco's two-run double to right and Brian Goodwin's sacrifice fly to right, ballooning their lead back up to five.

Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. (7-2) earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and four walks while striking out five. Blue Crabs starter Jesse Estrada (0-2) took the loss, yielding seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and a walk over seven innings.

Sisco led the Flock offensively with two extra-base hits, three RBIs and two runs. Travis added two hits, an RBI and a run, Tejada had two hits, two runs and a walk, and Dickerson added a homer, two RBIs, two runs and a walk.

