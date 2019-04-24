Early Deficit Buries Ports in 7-1 Loss

April 24, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





VISALIA, Calif. - The Visalia Rawhide put their 11th consecutive win away early on Tuesday afternoon at Recreation Ballpark. Visalia scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and coasted to a 7-1 win over the Stockton Ports to send Stockton to a fifth straight defeat.

After the Ports failed to score with runners at the corners and one out in the top of the first, Visalia loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first versus Ports starter Wyatt Marks (2-2). Renae Martinez opened the scoring with a two-run single to center, followed by a three-run homer by Luis Basabe that gave Visalia a commanding 5-0 lead early.

Stockton got a run back in the second inning as Mickey McDonald reached on a two-out throwing error committed by Visalia starter Josh Green (2-1). After stealing second, McDonald scored on an ensuing single by JJ Schwarz that gave the Ports their lone run of the game. The run was unearned and was the only run allowed by Green, who earned the win after going six innings and allowing six hits while striking out three.

Marks worked into the fourth and gave up a leadoff walk to Basabe followed by an RBI double to Anfernee Grier that made it a 6-1 game. Marks would issue back-to-back two-out walks and then be lifted for Peter Bayer, who escaped a bases-loaded jam by getting Yoel Yanqui to ground out to end the inning.

Marks suffered the loss, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing six runs on five hits while walking a career-high six.

Visalia added one more run in the seventh inning facing Ports reliever Sam Sheehan. Sheehan walked three batters in the frame, including Basabe with the bases loaded to bring in Visalia's seventh run of the contest and run the lead to 7-1. It was the only run allowed by Sheehan in two innings of relief.

Cole Bartlett (SV, 1) worked the final three innings for Visalia without allowing a run as he picked up a three-inning save.

The Ports and Rawhide play the third game of their four-game set on Wednesday night at Recreation Ballpark. Xavier Altamirano (1-1, 4.73 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Visalia right-hander Justin Vernia (0-0, 0.00 ERA). First pitch is set for 6 p.m. PDT.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.