It's a Walk-Off

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - When two former first round draft picks match up on the mound, why would you expect anything less than a pitcher's duel? That's exactly what fans were treated to at The Diamond Tuesday night, while enjoying $3 tall can beers, margaritas and tacos as part of the Storm Fiesta Tuesday promotion. First-rounders MacKenzie Gore and Ryan Rolison dealt for their respective teams and did not disappoint.

Similar to the previous night, the visiting Lancaster JetHawks jumped on Storm pitching early to get on the scoreboard. Back-to-back singles began the contest before a sacrifice fly to center drove in the game's first run. Gore would allow three of his four baserunners to reach in the first frame before settling in, retiring 10 straight after that.

The Storm southpaw showed how electric he can be, striking out seven batters between the second and fourth innings and striking out the side in order in the third frame.

Left-handed pitching prospect Ryan Rolison looked just as dominant as Gore in his California League debut. The JetHawks starter toss six shutout innings, allowing just a pair of Storm hits while collecting seven strikeouts. At one point, the former first round selection retired 11 Storm hitters in a row.

The home team got to the bullpen in the seventh. After Tirso Ornelas drew a leadoff walk, Luis Campusano brought him home with a double to center field to tie the game at 1-1.

Pitching drew the game to the tenth inning, where JC Cosme shut down the JetHawks in the top of the frame to keep it tied. With the winning run at second base, Storm shortstop Gabriel Arias connected for a two-run walkoff home run that cleared the wall just to the right of the center field batter's eye to send the Storm home winners in a 3-1 final.

