Quakes Avoid No-Hitter, Win in Ten

April 24, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





San Bernardino, CA - Despite going without a hit through the first nine innings of Tuesday's game, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes grinded out a 3-0 win in ten innings over the Inland Empire 66ers.

For the third time in franchise history, the Quakes were held without a hit through nine innings, except Tuesday's game won't go in the record books, thanks to a two-run triple by Drew Avans, who recorded Rancho's lone hit of the night.

With Starling Heredia aboard at second base to open the tenth inning, Marcus Chiu drew a walk from reliever Austin Warren (0-1). Avans followed with a laser into the right-center gap, as Avans landed at third and chased home a pair to make it 2-0. Brandon Montgomery followed with a safety-squeeze, as his sacrifice bunt plated Avans for a 3-0 advantage.

The Quakes got a 1-2-3 inning from Jordan Sheffield in the last of the tenth, as he notched his fifth save in five opportunities this year, striking out the side and leaving a runner in scoring position to help preserve Rancho's first shutout of the year.

Rancho starter Gerardo Carrillo fired five scoreless frames in his best outing of the year.

Austin Hamilton and Max Gamboa (1-0) combined for four innings of scoreless relief out of the Rancho bullpen, prior to Sheffield's 1-2-3 tenth.

The Quakes (11-8) now take a two-game lead over Inland Empire, thanks to their first win at San Manuel Stadium this season. On Wednesday, Rancho will look for a second straight win, sending right-hander Michael Grove (0-0) to the bump against Inland Empire righty Michael Wantz (2-1). Wednesday's game time is a special start time of 3:30pm.

After seven straight road games, the Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Monday, April 29th, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm as part of a four-game home stand. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.