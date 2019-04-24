Nuts Walk to 9-4 Win

SAN JOSE, CA. - After the Modesto Nuts took advantage of seven early walks, Eugene Helder launched a pair of insurance home runs to secure a 9-4 win over the San Jose Giants on Tuesday night at Excite Ballpark.

The Nuts (9-10) built an early lead with a pair of bases-loaded walks and a sac fly in the second inning.

The Giants (8-11) came back and took the lead from Nick Wells (W, 1-2). After a pair of singles started the fourth, Kyle McPhearson laid down a sac bunt. Wells fielded the ball cleanly but threw wildly down the line allowing the tying runs to score. Later in the inning, a sac fly put the Giants in front.

It was a short-lived lead. The Nuts came back to take the lead in the top off the fifth against Giants starter Garrett Cave (L, 0-3). Cave walked two and uncorked a wild pitch to put runners at the corners. Cal Raleigh followed and rolled a slow groundball to first. Orlando Garcia fielded the ball and tried to get the out at the plate but Ariel Sandoval slid around the tag to tie the game. Later, Luis Liberato accepted the Nuts third bases-loaded walk of the game to put the Nuts in front for good.

Eugene Helder added to the Nuts lead with a pair of home runs. In the sixth, Helder snuck a solo shot down the left-field line just around the foul pole. Helder lifted his second solo home run over the left-center field wall. Raleigh added another RBI with a double in the ninth.

The Nuts continue their four-game series on Wednesday night in San Jose. First pitch against the Giants is at 6:30 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:20 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

