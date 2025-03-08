Eagles Winning Streak Ends with Loss in Baie-Comeau

March 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Alexis Michaud's hat trick goal into an empty net helped clinch a 7-4 victory for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar over the Cape Breton Eagles in Baie-Comeau on Saturday. The result snapped a four game winning streak for the Eagles and a four game losing streak for the Drakkar.

- Joey Henneberry scored twice in the opening period for the Eagles, with later goals coming from Andrew Brown & Cole Burbidge. Cam Squires notched three assists while Jacob Newcombe collected two helpers.

- The Eagles had an extended seven minute power play in the third period after a sequence that saw a fight between Brown & Jules Boilard, following Boilard taking a major match penalty for a high stick on Brayden Schmitt. Boilard was also given the instigator penalty for the fight.

- Lucas Beckman picked up the win, stopping 41 of 45 shots. Alexis Cournoyer took the loss, stopping 11 of 13 shots in relief in the final two periods. Jakub Milota stopped 12 of 16 shots in the opening period.

The opening ten minutes didn't give a huge indication of a high scoring game- while both teams had their chances, the only early goal came on a Henneberry breakaway at the 2:10 mark.

The second half of the period was more eventual. Both teams cashed in on their first power play of the game- first Michaud pushing in a loose puck at the side of the net, and then the Eagles reclaiming their lead when Henneberry redirected a Lavoie point shot. (It was initially called no-goal on the ice, but was deemed a good goal after a video review.)

Baie-Comeau turned the game in their favour in the final three minutes of the opening period. The Eagles hadn't yet cleared the zone after a penalty kill when Justin Gendron sent the puck back to the blueline to Evan Bellamy, who ripped the tying goal by Milota.

Less than a minute later, Justin Poirier moved up the left wing and found Samuel Brunet in front of the goal as he gave the Drakkar their first lead of the game. Baie-Comeau scored their third goal in a 1:42 span when a Michaud centring pass went off Eagles skates and over the goal line.

Cournoyer started the second period in goal for the Eagles but didn't see immediate action as the Eagles took control of the play-outshooting Baie-Comeau 20-8. Once again, the scoring came late in the period. Burbidge was given a delay of game of penalty for putting the puck over the glass late in the period- while the Eagles killed off the 11 second five on three, the Drakkar added to their lead on a point shot by Alexis Bernier. The Eagles countered though in the final after sustained pressure, with a point shot from Andrew Brown beating Beckman.

At 5:45 of the third period, Matyas Melovsky re-established Baie-Comeau's three goal lead when he scored from a sharp angle on the goal line. Less than a minute later, the Eagles were given the extended power play after Boilard was sent off.

Baie-Comeau didn't allow many scoring chances in the opening minutes of the power play. With under three minutes left in the man advantage, Burbidge provided the breakthrough and made it a 6-4 game. The Eagles could get no closer and trailed by two goals heading into the final six minutes.

In the final three minutes Cournoyer was lifted for an extra attacker. The Eagles were unable to get any closer as Michaud completed his hat trick with 30 seconds to play.

The Eagles finish up their road trip tomorrow in Chicoutimi against the Saguenéens! Puck drop is at 5 PM AST. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/k7rEC and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Alexis Michaud (Baie-Comeau) 3 goals, 7 shots

2. Alexis Bernier (Baie-Comeau) 1 goal, 2 assists

3. Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau) 41 saves on 45 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury) Nathan Plouffe (injury), Carson Griffin, Loic Mburanumwe

Scratches For Baie-Comeau: Shawn Pearson (suspension), Drew Allison (injury), Maxim Lapointe

Final Shots On Goal: 45-30 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 2/4

Baie-Comeau Power Play: 2/6

