Cats Sweep Quebec Road Trip With 5-2 Win Over Armada

The surging Moncton Wildcats played another solid road game in beating the Armada 5-2 Saturday night before 3,600 fans at Sport Excellence Rousseau in Boisbriand. The Cats swept another Quebec road swing after wins in Rimouski 3-2 and Sherbrooke 4-1.

Moncton exploded for four 3rd period goals, after trailing 2-1, outshooting the Armada 19-5 in the final frame. Juraj Pekarcik scored twice (22nd, 23rd), Maxime Cote delivered the game-winner (18th) and a pair of empty net goals from Loke Johansson (4th) and Gabe Smith (17th) gave the Cats their tenth consecutive victory and 48th of the season. Julius Sumpf added two assists.

The Cats outshot the Armada 43-29 with Mathis Rousseau posting wins on back-to-back nights for Moncton.

The Cats visit Cape Breton Thursday night at Centre 200 at 7pm, then host the Saint John Sea Dogs Saturday night, March 15th, at 7pm and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan Sunday, March 16th at 3pm at Avenir Centre.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action, home & away, on CHL TV and Cats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM MONCTON.

