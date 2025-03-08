Islanders-Océanic Game Postponed

March 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Longueuil, QC - The QMJHL has announced that game #529 between the Charlottetown Islanders and Rimouski Océanic has been postponed to Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. AT, due to the ongoing snowstorm affecting the Rimouski region. The Colisée Financière Sun Life is currently closed.

