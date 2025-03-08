Sea Dogs Take Rematch in Moose Country

March 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Mooseheads had a chance to really solidify their spot in the playoffs while simultaneously hurting the hopes of the Sea Dogs in front of nearly 9,800 fans at Scotiabank Centre, but it was the visiting Sea Dogs who came up with a key 3-1 victory on Saturday night.

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matteo Mann picked up the game-winning goal by breaking a 1-1 deadlock midway through the third period. The 6-foot-6 defenceman came in from the point and ripped a shot from the left circle to beat Jacob Steinman for his sixth tally of the season. Steinman was the first star with 31 saves on 33 shots and was a big reason that the game was still tied prior to the Mann goal. Zackary Morin tacked on an empty net goal with 15 seconds to go in the contest.

The Sea Dogs opened the scoring at the 15:58 mark of the first period when Matthew Krayer put home his first career goal. The Concord, MA forward joined the Saint John roster earlier this season after leaving Mount St. Charles Academy where he was a teammate of Mooseheads forward Will Bent.

Halifax quickly bounced back to tie the game 1-1 when Liam Kilfoil scored just 15 seconds after the Krayer marker. The goal was Kilfoil's 18th of the season and was assisted by Quinn Kennedy and Shawn Carrier.

The loss for the Mooseheads means that both the Sea Dogs and Gatineau Olympiques gained ground on the Herd on Saturday. Halifax remains in 15th place in the overall standings with 45 points. Gatineau picked up a point with an overtime loss and holds down the final playoff spot with 43 points. Saint John is out of the playoffs, but knocking on the door with 42 points.

The next game for the Mooseheads is on the road on Wednesday night when they battle Charlottetown. The Herd will visit Cape Breton on Friday before returning to home ice on Sunday afternoon at 3pm against the Eagles. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

