Eagles Look to Continue Win Streak in Pivotal Game in Baie-Comeau

March 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The most important game of the regular season to date takes place for the Cape Breton Eagles as they visit the Baie-Comeau Drakkar. Having recently passed Baie-Comeau for fourth place in the Eastern Conference- the final home ice position- the Eagles are looking to establish a five-point gap between the two sides in their second and final meeting of the season.

The teams come into this afternoon's game going in opposite directions- and differing results in the same building on the road earlier this week. The Eagles pushed their current winning streak to four games in the opening game of their three-road trip with a 2-1 victory in overtime over Quebec on Thursday. Tomas Lavoie was the hero, scoring the winner on a setup from Joey Henneberry- returning the favour from earlier in the evening when Lavoie set up a Henneberry goal. Following the trip opening victory, the Eagles will get a further boost tonight when captain Jacob Newcombe returns to the lineup after serving a one game suspension. (Conversely, Baie-Comeau's Shawn Pearson will miss his third consecutive game due to a suspension.)

Baie-Comeau find themselves on a losing streak after some early second half success. It's a much-revamped Drakkar team, having solidified the middle of their lineup with a number of additions. No team added more players through the NCAA rule change than Baie-Comeau, highlighted by University of Connecticut commit Samuel Boisvert who has 28 points in 32 games. Forward Alexis Michaud (Charlottetown) and Justin Gendron (Victoriaville) were brought in via trade.

Carolina draft pick Justin Poirier continues to light the lamp, following up his 51-goal season last year with 43 goals thus far this year. New Jersey prospect Matyas Melovsky has produced well over a point per game while Rangers draft pick Raoul Boilard rounds out a trio of NHL drafted forwards. (On the backend, 18-year-old Alexis Bernier is a draft choice of the Seattle Kraken.)

Venue: Centre Sportif Alcoa, Baie-Comeau, Qc

Puck drop: 5 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/8Cz1n

Radio Coverage:1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31392/

CAPE BRETON

BAIE-COMEAU

4th Eastern Conference, 31-19-4-3 (Away: 14-8-3-2) RECORD 5th Eastern Conference, 31-23-3-1 (Home: 17-11-1-0)

4-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-4-0-0

188GF/170GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 209GF/170GA

0-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-0-0-0

Thursday, Cape Breton 2 @ Quebec 1 (OT) LAST GAME RESULT Wednesday, Baie-Comeau 2 @ Quebec 3

Cam Squires (62 points in 51 games) LEADING SCORER Justin Poirier (78 points in 56 games)

10th, 22.6% Away: 9th, 21.7% POWER PLAY 3rd, 27.4% Home: 3rd, 28.3%

T3rd, 82.8% Away: 5th, 81.9% PENALTY KILL 2nd, 84.2% Home: 2nd, 86%

Will Murphy, Nathan Plouffe INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Drew Allison

