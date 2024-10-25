Eagles Look to Sweep Two Game Set with Titan

October 25, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles are on a winning streak, are over the .500 mark, and are looking to complete a two game set as they take on the Acadie-Bathurst Titan this evening in a rematch from last night. Following Rimouski's loss in Rouyn-Noranda last night, the Eagles' six game winning streak is the longest in the league.

The Eagles emerged victorious last night 3-0 over Bathurst in what was a memorable night for Eagles netminder Brandon Lavoie. Lavoie, in his first career start at Centre 200, stopped all 22 shots. It was also a big night for Cole Burbidge, who scored twice, and Eagles defenseman Ales Zielinski, who scored his first goal since being traded to Cape Breton. Last night's game also featured the Eagles debut of newly acquired 20 year old forward Dylan Andrews, and the home ice debut of rookie Carson Griffin, whose previous four appearances were on the road.

Cape Breton outshot Bathurst 37-22, and held a shot advantage in each of the three periods. The Eagles were able to hold Titan leading scorer Colby Huggan to just one shot, while rookie forward Maddex Marmulak, who has family in Cape Breton, led Bathurst with four shots on net.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31208/

ACADIE-BATHURST CAPE BRETON

9-5-0-0 RECORD 6-5-0-1

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 6-0-0-0

36GF/36GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 36GF/40GA

2-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-2-0-0

Colby Huggan (14 points in 13 games) LEADING SCORER Tomas Lavoie (12 points in 9 games)

18th, 10.4% POWER PLAY 16th, 17.5%

3rd, 87.8% PENALTY KILL 11th, 76.7%

Liam Arsenault, Dawson Sharkey INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Brayden Schmitt, Angelo Fullerton

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024

