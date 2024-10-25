Islanders Hit the Ice in Baie-Comeau Determined to Make Their Mark on Quebec Road Trip

October 25, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are set to continue their Quebec road trip tonight as they face off against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar at the Centre Sportif Alcoa, with puck drop at 8 PM.

Fresh off a hard-fought game against Quebec, the Isles are eager to channel their recent momentum into a victory and return home with valuable points.

Tonight's game holds extra meaning for F Simon Hughes, who will be skating in his 200th CHL game. The #55 Stratford native has been a fan-favorite and a big presence for the Islanders, and this milestone celebrates his commitment and contributions to the team and the league.

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar, who currently sit just one point behind Rimouski for first place in their division, will provide a formidable challenge.

Known for their high-octane offense, they're led by forward Justin Poirier, who has racked up 13 points, including 8 goals, in just 11 games. Despite a recent loss to Victoriaville, the Drakkar bring skill and depth that will require the Islanders to stay sharp in all zones.

However, the Islanders have plenty of strengths of their own. Wednesday's close matchup against Quebec showcased Charlottetown's intensity and cohesion, which will be key as they take on another strong team tonight. The Islanders also dominated in the faceoff circle and showed a strong ability to adapt and compete until the final buzzer-qualities they'll look to replicate against Baie-Comeau tonight.

The Islanders also recently bolstered their roster with the acquisition of defenseman Thomas Sirman from the Ottawa 67s, though Sirman isn't expected to suit up tonight. His arrival, however, adds another layer of excitement to the team's push for success in the upcoming weeks.

The Islanders are determined to make this road trip count, and with their positive trajectory, they're set to bring an inspired performance to Baie-Comeau.

