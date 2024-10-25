Shawinigan Prevails in Rout of Mooseheads

October 25, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

To say it wasn't pretty for the Mooseheads on Friday night in Shawinigan would be putting it lightly after an 8-1 loss on the road against the Cataractes.

There weren't many highlights for the Herd aside from the first career goal from Carlos Handel in the first period but it was all Shawinigan in every other aspect. Felix Lacerte notched a hat trick while Jiri Klima scored a pair and added an assist and Calgary Flames prospect Matvei Gridin chipped in with three assists.

The Cataractes scored seven unanswered goals starting around the midway point of the second period after Handel had tied the score 1-1. It was the worst effort of the season to date for the Mooseheads who struggled to gain puck possession and could not mount much of an attack at any given time. Mathis Rousseau was pulled after allowing five goals on 33 shots while Jack Milner allowed three goals on 11 shots in just over 17 minutes of relief.

Liam Kilfoil extended his points streak to 11 consecutive games with at least one point scored when he assisted on the Handel power play tally. Antoine Fontaine had the other helper in his first game back from a lower body injury.

17-year-old defenceman Colin Brodeur made his QMJHL debut for the Moose with the team missing blueliner Brady Schultz due to injury and Dominic MacKenzie who is on the bereavement list following a death in the family. Forwards Shawn Carrier (upper body), Cade Moser (illness) and Justin Breton (lower body) were also held out of the lineup.

Halifax will look to regroup for the second game of a busy three-games-in-three-days stretch when they battle Victoriaville Saturday afternoon at 5pm ADT. The trip will wrap up on Sunday at 4pm ADT in Sherbrooke.

