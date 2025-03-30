OT Magic Gives Moose Commanding Series Lead

March 30, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Pick your adjective - unlikely, improbable, doubtful, implausible. No matter what, the young Halifax Mooseheads have defied the odds by taking the first two games on the road against the heavily favoured Drummondville Voltigeurs following a 3-2 overtime victory in Saturday's Game 2.

Liam Kilfoil played the role of hero as he deflected in a Quinn Kennedy shot from the side of the net to secure a second straight win for the 16th ranked team in the QMJHL Playoffs.

Jacob Steinman was instrumental in the victory with 45 saves to earn the first star and the Moose left the Voltigeurs fans and players stunned at the Marcel Dionne Centre. Halifax will now host Games 3 & 4 on Tuesday and Wednesday at Scotiabank Centre with a chance to knock off the Western Conference's top seed on home ice.

It took another gritty effort from the Herd to grab the win. Players consistently sacrificed their bodies and the team did a magnificent job of frustrating Drummondville's top offensive threats in what has become a very physically demanding series.

Both teams have suffered significant losses in their lineups with Will Bent and Justin Chiras knocked out of the Halifax lineup after Game 1 with upper body injuries while Drummondville's star goalie Riley Mercer was unable to play after enduring a lower body injury in the opening match. The Volts also played without one of their top defencemen in Marc-Olivier Beaudry who was a late Game 2 scratch with an undisclosed injury.

Despite the injuries, the teams treated fans to an exciting, tightly contested battle that began with Mooseheads forward Shawn Carrier opening the scoring less than a minute after the opening puck drop. The NHL Draft eligible player buried his first goal of the postseason on the power play to give Halifax an early lead. The Voltigeurs were able to tie the game on an Ethan Gauthier tally about four minutes later and the score stayed tied 1-1 until the third period. Steinman was incredible between the pipes, notably in the second period when he helped Halifax weather the storm by stopping all 14 shots in the period as the Volts dominated the puck possession.

His teammates rewarded him as Braeden MacPhee put the Moose back in the lead only 54 seconds into the third period and Halifax held that lead until the final minute of regulation. There was a roller coaster of emotions in that final minute when Drummondville pulled their goalie for the extra attacker. Sam Oliver scored what appeared to be the equalizer and the celebrations were in full effect, but a lengthy officials review determined that there was interference by the Volts in front of the net and the goal was called back. The Mooseheads barely had time to breathe a sigh of relief before Oliver scored again on a deflection in front of Steinman mere seconds later and the game was officially tied 2-2 and headed to overtime.

There were some solid chances at either end with the Volts holding an 8-7 edge in overtime shots, but Kennedy's shot from the left side at the 16:40 mark found Kilfoil who was parked at the side of the crease for the stunning winner. Kilfoil was named the third star, while Kennedy had a pair of assists in the victory. Shawn Carrier also had an assist on the goal. Other helpers in the game for the Herd went to Amelio Santini and Brady Schultz.

Goalie Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 24-of-27 shots and was tagged with the loss again. He came in for the injured Riley Mercer in Game 1 and allowed three goals on five shots. There is no indication from the Voltigeurs on the extent of the Mercer injury.

Mooseheads prospect Cole Bent was called into duty for the game with Chiras watching from the press box. Bent was an 11th round pick by Halifax last June and spent this season with Cole Harbour of the NSU18MHL. Forward Cade Moser was also pressed into action with Will Bent sitting out.

There is a long way to go in the best-of-seven-series, but the Mooseheads couldn't have asked for a better outcome on the road against the team that nearly every QMJHL journalist predicted would sweep the Herd in four straight games. Moose fans have a chance to witness some exciting moments this coming week at Scotiabank Centre as the Herd return home for games Tuesday and Wednesday. If a Game 5 is necessary, it would also be played in Halifax on Friday night. All games begin at 7pm ADT. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

