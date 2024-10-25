Islanders Show Heart Despite Tough Loss to Drakkar

October 25, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







In a game marked by fierce competition and a heavy dose of physical play, the Charlottetown Islanders fell 5-2 to the Baie-Comeau Drakkar at the Centre Sportif Alcoa.

The team took an early lead, showed resilience on both ends, and delivered memorable moments. Especially in light of new D Thomas Sirman's debut and an intense showing from G Donald Hickey.

The Isles came out firing, with F Kyle Powers opening the scoring midway through the 1st period, assisted by teammates F Nathan Leek and F Will Shields. This was the second game in a row the Isles struck first, a positive sign of their aggressive early-game strategy.

The Islanders matched the Drakkar shot-for-shot in the opening period, with the physicality reaching a peak as penalties for roughing rolled in. D Owen Conrad set the tone for Charlottetown with a thunderous hit just 5 minutes into the game.

Despite an equalizing goal by Drakkar F Jules Boilard late in the 1st period, the Islanders demonstrated defensive grit and focus.

Debutant D Thomas Sirman, acquired just yesterday from the Ottawa 67s, immediately embraced his role by adding physicality to the Isles' backline. Sirman, the second Sirman brother to play for Charlottetown, quickly made an impact and showed his readiness to stand up for his team. Especially in the scrums after the whistle.

The Islanders' penalty kill remained solid, blocking shots and successfully holding off the Drakkar's powerplay in 2 out of their 3 attempts early on.

F Alexis Michaud and F Brayden Stumpf showed real grit, putting their bodies on the line for a series of crucial blocked shots that kept the Isles in the game. G Donald Hickey also stood out, making several key saves, including a breakaway stop that showcased his quick reflexes.

In the 3rd period, Charlottetown endured a critical and emotional moment when Will Shields, already instrumental in setting up the Isles' opening goal, took a brutal hit from behind. The incident, which resulted in Shields being stretchered off the ice, led to a major penalty for the Drakkar and cast a somber tone over the remainder of the game.

Islanders Captain D Marcus Kearsey and the rest of the team rallied together, though clearly affected by the loss of their teammate.

Charlottetown pressed on, managing to capitalize on some late-game emotions as F Matt Butler tallied a goal assisted by F Spencer Caines and D Emile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil, marking his first point as an Islander. Hickey's performance between the pipes, despite the scoreline, was a bright spot showing off his quick reflexes and calmness under constant pressure from a powerful Drakkar offense.

While the final score may not reflect the Islanders' effort, the team leaves Baie-Comeau with positives to build on.

Sirman's debut was a solid addition to Charlottetown's defensive lineup, showing the Isles now have even more depth and grit at the blue line. Despite the chippy nature of the game, Charlottetown fought hard and Hickey's saves helped keep the score within reach.

As the Islanders head to Chicoutimi tomorrow to complete their three-game Quebec road trip, their thoughts remain with Will Shields, hoping for a swift recovery. We will provide further updates on his condition.

The Islanders look forward to bouncing back against the Saguenéens with the same grit and spirit they showed tonight. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m., and Charlottetown fans can count on their team to bring intensity and focus as they look for a strong finish to their road trip.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.