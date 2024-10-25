Eagles Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Bathurst

October 25, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- David-Alexandre Coulombe broke a scoreless tie just past the halfway mark of regulation as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan topped the Cape Breton Eagles 2-0. The loss snapped a six game winning streak for the Eagles.

- The goaltenders starred at both ends of the ice, with Josh Flemming stopping all 33 shots in a shutout victory, and Jakub Milota stopping 36 of 37 shots in addition to Colby Huggan's empty net goal.

- Noah Larochelle made his season debut for the Eagles with the absence of Angelo Fullerton, Rory Pilling, and Callum Aucoin to injury.

The teams traded chances in a fast paced opening period, the Eagles outshooting the Titan 14-11, but neither team able to hit the back of the net. The period was played almost entirely five on five, with the Eagles unable to score on a penalty given to Coulombe.

Coulombe hit the scoresheet in a more positive way in the second period, deking his way through the Eagles zone for a highlight reel goal to beat Milota. The goal was reviewed to see if the play was onside- after an extensive look, it was deemed a good goal. The Titan had a chance to double their lead later in the period when Xavier Daigle was assessed a minor later in the frame, but the Eagles killed off the penalty.

The game's final penalty was called in the opening minute of the third period, a minor penalty to Bathurst's Tyler Wood, but the Eagles couldn't convert with the extra man. Cape Breton had the better chances in the third period, outshooting Bathurst 10-8, and pulled the goalie in the final three minutes. But despite pressure a tying goal couldn't be found and Huggan hit the empty net to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

The Eagles are next in action on Wednesday night as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, led by 2023-24 scoring champion Antonin Verreault and potential 2025 NHL first round pick Bill Zonnon, make their only visit of the year to Centre 200.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Joshua Fleming (Acadie-Bathurst) 33 saves on 33 shots

2. Jakub Milota (Cape Breton) 36 saves on 37 shots

3. Jacob Newcombe (Cape Breton) 5 shots, 2 hits

Scratches For Cape Breton: Angelo Fullerton (injury), Brayden Schmitt (injury), Callum Aucoin (injury), Rory Pilling (injury), Aiden McCullough

Scratches For Acadie-Bathurst: Liam Arsenault (injury), Dawson Sharkey (injury), Leo Gauthier, Biagio Jr Daniele, Jayden Lazare

Final Shots On Goal: 38-33 in favour of Acadie-Bathurst

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/2

Acadie-Bathurst Power Play: 0/1

