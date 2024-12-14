Eagles at the Den Saturday Night for Food Drive Game

December 14, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







It's an important holiday tradition at the Avenir Centre tonight - we host the Eagles on Christmas Food Drive night, presented by Atlantic Superstore, in support of the Peter McKee Community Food Centre. Please bring non-perishable food items to donate, if you are able.

The Cats & Eagles have tangled twice already this season, splitting the series with home teams winning both.

The Wildcats will be missing Julius Sumpf again. Julius is at Team Germany's U20 World Junior camp. You can see Sumpf in a German uniform when they play Slovakia at the Avenir Centre on Sunday at 2pm.

The Eagles are led by 20 year-old Jacob Newcombe (14G, 14A), NJ Devils draft pick Cam Squires (12G, 13A) and former Titan Joseph Henneberry (10G, 15A).They will be without starting goalie Jakub Milota, whos is away with the Czechia U20 squad preparing for World Juniors.

Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Take advantage of new 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5.75 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game (6:00 to 6:30pm).

Our 50/50 raffle has a $10,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY

The 50/50 raffle has a $10,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is the black '47 'Moncton Wildcats patch' hoodie - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for #15 COLLARD.

Vincent Collard will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

