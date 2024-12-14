Eagles Fall in Moncton as First Half Comes to a Close

The Eagles actually started the game fast, outshooting Moncton 3-0 in the opening minutes. Things then turned when Xavier Daigle took down Vincent Collard in front of the Eagles goal. After it looked as though a minor penalty would be called on Daigle, a penalty shot was called with Moncton having the option of anyone on the ice to take it. Vidicek was given the assignment and made no mistake, making it 1-0 before the four minute mark. Less than three minutes later, the lead doubled on Morin's record setting goal.

Moncton took a 3-0 lead to the first break when, after sustained pressure on the power play, Desnoyers scored from a sharp angle on the right side of the goal. The Wildcats added to the margin to the second period, with Vidicek finding the back of the net again and Juraj Pekarcik making it 5-0.

Squires ended the shutout bid at the halfway mark of the third period, ripping a shot through the legs of Steinman. The teams then traded goals with Alex Mercier scoring for Moncton, and Litalien countering for the Eagles. The scoring concluded for the evening with an unusual power play goal during the Romeo major- a Collard shot bounced off the end glass, off the back of the net, off of Lavoie and into the net.

With Saturday's games around the league n the books, the first half of the season in the QMJHL is complete! The Cape Breton Eagles would like to wish their fans all a Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday season.

The Eagles are next in action two weeks from tonight, on Saturday, December 28th, in Charlottetown against the Islanders. Puck drop is at 7 PM.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Markus Vidicek (Moncton) 2 goals, +3

2. Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton) 1 goals, 3 assists

3. Etienne Morin (Moncton) 1 goal, 1 assist

Scratches For Cape Breton: Jakub Milota (World Juniors), Logan Quinn, Noah Larochelle, Callum Aucoin, Carson Griffin

Scratches For Moncton: Julius Sumpf (World Juniors), Keegan Warren

Final Shots On Goal: 41-34 in favour of Moncton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/2

Moncton Power Play: 2/4

7-2 Final Score

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Two goals from Markus Vidicek and a four-point night from Caleb Desnoyers helped pace the Moncton Wildcats to a 7-2 win over the Cape Breton Eagles on Saturday night. The game was the final one in the first half of the season for both teams.

- Cam Squires scored and added an assist for the Eagles, while Romain Litalien also found the back of the net.

- Moncton defenseman Etienne Morin scored the second goal of the night for the Wildcats, and in the process set a team record for most points in a career for a Wildcats defenseman.

- Eagles forward Joey Henneberry & Moncton defenseman Dylan MacKinnon were given game misconducts following a second period fight. Another five-minute major was given late in the game to Eagles forward Lucas Romeo, for interference.

- Jacob Steinman picked up the win, stopping 32 of 34 shots in the Moncton goal. Brandon Lavoie took the loss, stopping 34 of 41 shots.

