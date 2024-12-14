Eagles Finish First Half Tonight in Moncton against Wildcats

The Cape Breton Eagles will play their final game of the first half of the season tonight as they pay a visit to a long time rival, the Moncton Wildcats. It's also the final game ahead of the opening of the QMJHL's winter trading period, with players battling for position as changes are sure to be made in all teams around the league in the coming weeks.

The Eagles are coming off an up & down effort in Saint John that saw the team earn a point in an overtime loss. The Eagles both rallied from down 2-0 and saw a 4-2 lead slip away in a 5-4 overtime defeat. Cole Burbidge collected a goal and an assist while Joey Henneberry picked up two assists.

Moncton has the top winning percentage in the Eastern Conference and enters this evening's game on a two game winning streak. Last night the Widlcats topped Bathurst in a game that saw a wild finish- Vincent Collard scored a go ahead goal for Moncton in the final three minutes, only to see the lead slip away, before Gabe Smith was the hero in overtime. (Smith is a draft pick of the Utah Hockey Club, attended their training camp alongside Eagles defenseman Tomas Lavoie.)

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

