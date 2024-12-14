Moose Enter Holiday Break with a Win

Halifax, Nova Scotia - QMJHL game between the Halifax Mooseheads and Charlottetown Islanders on December 14, 2024, at the Scotiabank Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia. (Trevor MacMillan/Halifax Mooseheads)

It was a festive feeling inside Scotiabank Centre on Saturday night where the Mooseheads entered the Christmas break with an exciting 3-1 victory in the Toque Toss game over the visiting Charlottetown Islanders.

Mathis Rousseau guided the Herd with 29 saves as well as an assist as 8,561 strong stood and cheered while counting down the final seconds. Brady Schultz scored the first goal of the game to send the toques flying over the glass and onto the ice in support of local emergency shelters. Braeden MacPhee added a shorthanded tally and Lou Levesque sealed the win with an exhilarating breakaway snipe late in regulation. Ross Campbell had the lone goal for Charlottetown.

Box Score

Rookie Cole MacLeod was appearing in his second game after scoring in his debut on Friday in Charlottetown. He was forced to leave the game early in the first period with an upper body injury and did not return. His March and Mill Co. Hunters U18 teammate in Cole Harbour, Cole Bent made his QMJHL debut on the blueline for Halifax and was mainly paired with veteran Owen Phillips. Bent is the younger brother of former Mooseheads forward Kelly Bent and served four minutes in the penalty box in his debut.

The win snaps a five-game losing skid for Halifax to help the club head into the break on a positive note. The Mooseheads have a record of 11-15-5-0 at the midway point and the players will now head home for Christmas before returning for practice on December 27th. Halifax will be back in game action on Saturday, December 28th when they visit the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Then it's the annual tradition of back-to-back games against the provincial rival Cape Breton Eagles. The teams meet at Centre 200 in Sydney on Monday, December 30th at 7pm before returning the Halifax for the rematch on New Year's Eve at 2pm the following day. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

