Islanders Go 1/2 in Weekend Series vs. Mooseheads

December 14, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax, Nova Scotia - The Charlottetown Islanders put up a valiant effort but ultimately fell 3-1 to the Halifax Mooseheads in the final game before the holiday break. After a strong win on Friday night, the Isles couldn't get the equalizer in a physical and tightly contested rematch on Saturday.

Slow Start, Hard Hits

The game started with a physical tone, as both teams came out hitting hard early. Nikita Voyaga threw a textbook hip check on Brayden McPhee, which got the Islanders bench fired up, but the offensive chances were few and far between in the opening frame.

Despite a few big hits, both teams struggled to generate sustained pressure, with the Mooseheads holding a narrow 10-6 shot advantage after the 1st period.

Islanders G Nicolas Ruccia was solid, stopping everything thrown his way, including a crucial 2-on-1 chance late in the period to keep the game scoreless.

Halifax Breaks Through in 2nd

The 2nd period saw a more energetic Mooseheads team, and they broke the deadlock when Brady Schultz capitalized on a turnover in the neutral zone, scoring off a 3-on-1 at 6:28 to give Halifax a 1-0 lead. The goal triggered Halifax's Toque Toss, as fans threw toques on the ice in celebration.

The Isles had their chances, including a powerplay opportunity after Ross Campbell was taken down in front of the net, but the Islanders couldn't convert.

Worse yet, while on the powerplay, Charlottetown allowed a shorthanded goal to Braeden MacPhee at 12:32, giving Halifax a 2-0 advantage.

The Isles answered quickly, with Ross Campbell netting his 10th of the season late in the period on a powerplay goal, assisted by Matt Butler and Egor Goriunov, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Despite some solid offensive zone pressure in the final minutes, the Isles still trailed heading into the 3rd period, with shots at 22-18 in favor of Halifax.

Tough Breaks in the 3rd

The 3rd period began with both teams looking to break the 2-1 deadlock, but a couple of controversial calls went against the Islanders. A hooking penalty on Nathan Leek midway through the period sparked frustration on the Isles bench, and they killed it off, but Halifax continued to push.

Charlottetown was given a golden opportunity to tie the game when Brayden Schultz was assessed a four-minute spearing penalty after a review. The Isles' powerplay, which had been potent all weekend, had a long stretch to work with.

Despite numerous chances and outshooting Halifax 28-25, they couldn't find the back of the net. Meanwhile, Mooseheads goaltender Mathis Rousseau stood tall, making key saves to preserve the lead.

With just under two minutes to go, Halifax sealed the win when Lou Levesque scored into the empty net at 18:09 to make it 3-1, putting an end to any hopes of a late comeback.

A Tough but Strong Effort

Despite the loss, the Islanders showed plenty of fight in a game that featured a hard-hitting strong rivalry.

Ruccia was sharp in goal, stopping 27 of 29 shots, and Campbell's powerplay goal was a bright spot in an otherwise frustrating evening.

Charlottetown finished the game with a 30-26 shot advantage but couldn't break through against a resilient Mooseheads defense and goaltending.

Next Up

The Islanders will now head home for the holiday break before returning to action on December 28th and 29th at the Eastlink Centre. Charlottetown will look to bounce back as they take on a tough opponent after a well-deserved break.

