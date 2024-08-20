Dusty Makes History as Dogs Win Series

August 20, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7-6 at Impact Field on Sunday afternoon. The win brings Chicago to 47-40 on the season.

Third baseman Dusty Stroup was the story of the game for the Dogs. He extended his record-breaking home run streak to five games. He has already hit nine home runs in August.

Stroup hit the two-run blast in the bottom of the first inning, giving the Dogs a 2-1 lead.

Second baseman Brantley Bell hit his 12th home run of the season to extend the Dogs' lead to 7-4 in the sixth inning. Bell finished 3-4, scored three runs and stole two more bases. He's second in the American Association with 48 stolen bases this season.

Both first baseman Jacob Teter and designated hitter Derek Maiben extended their hitting streaks in Sunday's game. Teter has a 15-game hitting streak, while Maiben has recorded a base knock in all nine games with the Dogs.

Overall, the Dogs' offense continues to score. Chicago is averaging over seven runs per game in August, including five seven-run performances in a row.

Lukas Galdoni made his first start of the season and provided four important innings for the Dogs.

Galdoni's spot start led to rookie Eric Turner making his professional debut with the Dogs. He struck out two RedHawks in 1.2 innings and earned the victory in his first professional appearance.

Closer Joey Marciano continued his dominance with a six-out save. It's Marciano's 22nd save of the season - the most in the American Association. The next closest closer has 17.

The Dogs will have an off day on Monday, and then travel to Franklin, Wisconsin, to battle the Milwaukee Milkmen. It's an important series for the Dogs, who look to make their fourth consecutive postseason appearance. First pitch will take place at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.