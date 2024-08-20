Monarchs Score 11 in 7th, Fall to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- The Kansas City Monarchs' outfield put on a show Tuesday night, but couldn't quite pull out the win against the Sioux City Explorers.

Kansas City erased an early 8-1 deficit with an 11-run seventh inning, but a late grand slam from D'Shawn Knowles powered Sioux City to a 16-13 win Monday night from Lewis and Clark Park.

The result brings Kansas City (41-45) and Sioux City (41-45) into a tie for the final playoff spot in the American Association West Division. The teams will continue their five-game series with a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. First pitch of the first game is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

Isiah Gilliam went 3-for-6 with four RBIs for the Monarchs, including a solo home run in the sixth. The 420-foot blast was Gilliam's fourth with the team in 19 games.

Monarchs outfielder Loranzo Cedrola had his own three-hit night, driving in four runs. Ross Adolph went 4-for-5 at the top of the Kansas City lineup, driving in four runs of his own.

Sioux City charged to a 7-1 lead after three innings, and took an 8-1 edge after four. Three Kansas City errors led to three unearned runs by Sioux City over that stretch.

Kansas City starter Collin Wiles threw 5.1 innings, allowing eight runs (five earned0 on 12 hits, walking none and striking out five.

Gilliam's homer cut the deficit to six after six innings of play.

12 consecutive Monarchs hitters reached base in the seventh inning, including three bases-loaded walks that allowed the tying and go-ahead runs to score. Cedrola and Adolph both had two-run hits in the inning.

Sioux City made it 13-10 before Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra relieved Gabriel Ponce and brought Jeff Hakanson into the game.

Hakanson allowed a two-run single to Daniel Lingua to make it a 1-run contest, and Knowles' grand slam two batters later put the Explorers ahead for good.

UP NEXT

Matt Hall will start the opening game of Tuesday's doubleheader for Kansas City against Sioux City's Joey Murray. Hunter McMahon will pitch the second game for the Monarchs; Sioux City has not announced a starter for the nightcap.

