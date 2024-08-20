Yount Inspires Victory, DockHounds Extend Playoff Lead to 2 Games

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - In front of 3,208 fans at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, the largest crowd of the season, the Lake Country DockHounds dominated in a 14-1 victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats to move above .500 for the first time this season.

Bryan Bonnell battled injuries all season, missing most of July and the early part of August, and with his last starts before missing a month coming on the road and two starts in his return being away from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, Bonnell last started at home two months ago.

"Bonny" threw seven shutout innings while tying a season-high with six strikeouts and walking none in his third consecutive start. In the second longest stretch of the season without an off day, Bonnell delivered in an unimaginable way while on pitch count as he continues to build up to a full workload.

Demetrius Sims singled with two outs in the bottom of the first inning to extend the half. Curtis Terry then did what Curtis Terry does, jumping on a hanging breaking ball with two strikes and smacking his 30th DockHounds home run and all the runs Lake Country needed. Josh Altmann followed with a double and scored on the next pitch, a RBI-single by Ray Zuberer III.

Lake Country did not get another base runner until the sixth inning, still holding the 3-0 advantage built in the first. Chavez Young hit a seemingly harmless fly ball to centerfield with one out already, but two RailCats outfielders lost the ball in the sky. Young used his elite speed to race to third base and scored on a gritty single by Sims. JT Benson doubled home a pair, and then scored after stealing third and playing with the passion that he always does.

Six more runs scored in the eighth inning to cap a special night in which Milwaukee Brewers legend Robin Yount coached first base and energized the sea of Lake Country faithful rocking DockHounds and Brewers blue.

Now two games clear of the final playoff spot in the American Association East Division, the DockHounds want to keep it rolling Tuesday with Sterling Sharp returning for the first time in two and a half months.

