RailCats Fight But Didn't Have Enough, Final 7-5

August 20, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Oconomowoc, WI) The RailCats were back in action for game two at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park against the Lake Country DockHounds. After a long game yesterday that resulted in a 14-1 loss. With Andres Diaz getting the ball, the 'Cats were looking to snap an eight-game losing streak.

DockHounds struck first in the bottom of the first inning after a double by Demetrius Sims and the former major leaguer, Curtis Terry bringing him in with an RBI single. Lake Country would go on to plate three runs in the bottom of the third inning with a Ray Zuberer III with a two-RBI single into center, and Marek Chlup following up with an RBI single.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats in the top of the fourth would start a rally with Howard Rodriguez making his return to the RailCats, as his single brought in LG Castillo. Anthony Abbatine had a sacrifice fly to right and Gio Diaz shot one past Blake Tiberi at second for the third run to make it 4-3.

Basabe would tie the game with an Olivier Basabe solo shot for his third of the year over the left field wall. The 'Cats grabbed a lead when Diaz singled into right and then got thrown out at second but Rodriguez sprinted home, it was 5-4 RailCats.

The DockHounds wouldn't go down quietly. Scoring two runs on big hits from JT Benson and Chavez Young and Lake Country had the lead 6-5. Curtis Terry blasted a home run in the bottom of the seventh and gave the 'Hounds an insurance run.

The RailCats had runners on first and third with two outs, but a ground ball to second ended the game and the 'Cats drop their ninth in a row to move to 28-60 on the year. Ethan Hankins will pitch tomorrow against Kelvan Pilot with the first pitch arriving at 6:35 PM.

