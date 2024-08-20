Dogs Defeat Fargo in Epic Late-Inning Comeback, 10-9

The Chicago Dogs defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 10-9 at Impact Field Friday night. Designated hitter Johnni Turbo delivered a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning to extend the Dogs' winning streak to four games. Chicago is seven games above .500 for the first time this season.

The Dogs jumped out to three separate leads early in the ball game. First baseman Jacob Teter was responsible for two of those leads, as he smacked similar home runs over the right field fence in the first inning and third innings.

Pitcher Zach Davidson made his third start of the season and threw well. He lasted 5.2 innings, surrendered three hits and allowed six runs, only two of which were earned.

The Dogs' defense struggled in the game, which allowed Fargo to take their first lead in the top of the fifth inning. Chicago made six errors - a franchise record for a single game.

The RedHawks jumped to a six-run lead after the top of the seventh inning - highlighted by Ismael Alcantara's sixth-inning grand slam.

Just like all season long, the Dogs continued to fight.

The line kept on moving in the bottom of the seventh inning. All nine hitters stepped up to the plate in the frame, and Chicago scored six runs to tie the game up.

Third baseman Dusty Stroup continued his hot week. He torched a two-out, game-tying grand slam to left field. Stroup has hit a home run in three consecutive games, and he has driven in 11 runs during that stretch.

Stroup has pushed his season stats to 16 home runs and 51 RBI - both third on the team.

Closer Joey Marciano pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in the final two frames, which set up the Dogs' walk-off situation.

With two outs and second baseman Derek Maiben at second base, Turbo laced an opposite-field, game-winning hit to right field.

Game two between the Dogs and RedHawks will take place at 6 p.m. at Impact Field.

