Durham Bulls Game Notes 4.8.19

April 8, 2019 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





Durham Bulls (1-3) at Gwinnett Stripers (3-1) - 7:05 pm

LHP Ryan Merritt (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Kolby Allard (0-0, 0.00)

The Durham Bulls play game one of a two game series at the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Durham enters the game having lost the opening series to Charlotte three games to one, while Gwinnett enters having defeated Norfolk three games to one. The Bulls will send left-hander Ryan Merritt on the hill for the first time to face Stripers left-hander Kolby Allard.

