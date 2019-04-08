As Fog Lifts, PawSox Top Bisons, 5-2

April 8, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





As the fog cleared up over Sahlen Field the Pawtucket Red Sox found their bats and defeated the Bisons, 5-2, on Monday evening. Despite seven hits and four PawSox errors, the Bisons were held to just a pair of second inning runs in defeat.

Fog was the story early on and even forced the game to be delayed by 32 minutes between the second and third innings. Fielders had trouble viewing fly balls and each ball hit into the air caused an adventure.

Before the break, the Bisons looked to be in good shape thanks to David Paulino retiring the first six batters he faced and an RBI single from Gunnar Heidt in the second. Heidt also scored on a grounder from Andrew Guillotte two batters later to give Buffalo the 2-0 lead when the game was halted.

When the teams were back playing through the fog, the Bisons missed a key opportunity to take a stranglehood on the game. Three Pawtucket errors in the fifth loaded the bases for a high fly ball off the bat of Cavan Biggio. PawSox centerfielder Gorkys Hernandez didn't track the ball well, but recovered in time to make the final out of the inning.

From that point on, the game changed in the skies and on the scoreboard. With the fog lifting, Mike Miller singled home a pair of runs with two outs in the seventh to give Pawtucket their first lead of the game. Josh Ockimey then homered into the Bully Hill Party Deck in the eighth for two more PawSox runs, putting the game out of reach.

Former Bisons pitcher Jenrry Mejia pitched the last two innings for Pawtucket and recorded his second save of the season.

Buffalo hosts Pawtucket again on Tuesday night with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch from Sahlen Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.