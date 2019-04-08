Cozens Grand Slam Lifts IronPigs in Win over RailRiders

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (4-1) defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders (2-3) 5-4 on Monday evening. The IronPigs have won four-straight games.

IronPigs outfielder Dylan Cozens didn't waste much time against the Railriders. He hit a go-ahead grand slam off Railriders starting pitcher Drew Hutchison (0-1) in the bottom of the second inning to give Lehigh Valley a 5-4 lead. The last IronPig to hit a grand slam was Roman Quinn on April 27, 2018 against the Railriders.

The Railriders began the game with a lead as they scored three runs off Drew Anderson in the top of the first inning. Lehigh Valley did answer with a run off Hutchison in the bottom of the first inning, a solo home run by Jan Hernandez to cut the lead to 3-1.

Billy Burns scored on an RBI groundout by Matt Lipka off Anderson in the top of the second inning to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 4-1 lead.

Tyler Viza pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Anderson for his first appearance of the season. Victor Arano (1-0) earned the win as he struck out three batters in two innings of work. James Pazos earned his first save by pitching two scoreless innings in relief.

