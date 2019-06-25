Duran Turns In Another Strong Effort

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Jhoan Duran struck out eight in five innings, but the Miracle bats were held in check in a 2-0 loss to the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Tuesday night at Charlotte Sports Park.

The 21-year old right-hander allowed two runs on four hits. Duran (1-7) walked three.

Charlotte jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first. After Vidal Brujan singled, Wander Franco followed with a single to left that went under the glove of Trevor Larnach, allowing Brujan to score on the error. Franco, the number one prospect in baseball, went 2-for-3 in his High-A debut.

The Stone Crabs added a run in the bottom of the fifth when Duran uncorked a wild pitch with runners at second and third and two outs.

Fort Myers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but Gabriel Maciel bounced into an inning ending double play to end the threat.

The Miracle mustered four hits off Charlotte pitching and finished 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Michael Plassmeyer (3-2) started for Charlotte and yielded two hits in seven scoreless innings. Plassmeyer struck out six.

The three-game series continues on Wednesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

