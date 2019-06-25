Offense Stays Hot in Series-Opening Win

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers' offense stayed steady in Tuesday afternoon's 5-3 victory over the Lakeland Flying Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium to open a three-game set. With 10 more hits, the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate kept their batting average at .256, and raised their slugging percentage to .390 with three doubles and a home run.

Clearwater (42-32, 6-2) started the scoring with a two-out rally against Jesus Rodriguez (2-10) in the opening frames.

Jhailyn Ortiz reached on an error to keep the inning alive for Madison Stokes, who stroked a single to left. Rodolfo Duran lifted a liner above a leaping Kody Clemens at second, allowing Ortiz to cross the plate for the first run of the day.

Alejandro Requena (6-4) allowed a single to Brock Deatherage to start out the bottom half of the inning. A stolen base put the runner in scoring position, leading to Brady Policelli's RBI single to tie the game at one.

The Threshers' starter settled in after the first two batters, setting down 13 of the next 16 Flying Tigers to step up to the plate, with the two exceptions being hit by a pitch. The right-hander earned his sixth win of the season with the one run allowed on two hits and six strikeouts.

The visitors broke the game open with a four-run fourth. Duran started things out with a lead-off walk, and advanced to second on an infield single by Luke Miller. An errant throw by A.J. Simcox, allowed Duran to reach third, setting up Ben Aklinski's ground-rule double to left for the 2-1 advantage.

Two batters later, Dalton Guthrie continued his hot streak with a three-run blast onto the berm in left to cap off the four-run stanza. The Florida product stretched his hitting streak to six games, which features four extra-base hits with two doubles, a triple, and a round-tripper.

Austin Ross allowed solo runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Grant Dyer (SV, 6) tossed two perfect frames to lock up his sixth save in as many chances.

Clearwater aims for the series victory on game two of the three-game set on Wednesday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. RHP Andrew Brown (2-4, 7.14) gets the call for the Threshers against the Flying Tigers' RHP Garrett Hill (1-2, 3.33). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with coverage starting at 6:15 p.m. with Threshers Live! The Pre-game show on threshersbaseball.com.

