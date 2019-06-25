Dunedin Opens a Six Game Road Trip in St. Lucie

SERIES FINALE WIN: Dunedin defeated Palm Beach by the final of 8-0. RHP Josh Winckowski made his Advanced-A Dunedin debut and pitched five innings of scoreless baseball en route to the victory. Offensively, Christopher Bec, Kacy Clemens, Demi Orimoloye, Cal Stevenson, Kevin Vicuna, and Chavez Young all drove in runs in a 10 hit day for the Blue Jays.

TODAY'S GAME: The Blue Jays take on the St. Lucie Mets in game one of a three game series and game one of a six game road trip. It's the first of the final six matchups between the two teams in 2019. Back on May 22nd, Dunedin completed the series win, taking three of four from the Mets. Dunedin comes into tonight's game having won eight of 10, 11 of 14, and 17 of 23 dating back to May 28th.

MAKE YOURSELF AT HOME: Despite not having the capabilities of playing at Dunedin Stadium because of a ballpark renovation project, Dunedin has made the most of their temporary home of Jack Russell Memorial Stadium. The Blue Jays check into tonight's contest with a 22-14 home record. The 22 wins are the most at this point in a season dating back to the 2004 ballclub that won 25 games to the date of June 22nd, 2014.

VIEW FROM THE TOP: Dunedin comes in having won eight of 10, 11 of 14, and 17 of their last 23 games dating back to May 28th. After Wednesday's postponment and Clearwater's win, the Blue Jays dropped down to second place for the first time all season. The Blue Jays spent a total of 67 games and 76 days in first place in the FSL North Division. Dating back to 2005, it marks the most games and the longest amount of days in a row the D-Jays have occupied the top spot in their division. In the last 30 days dating back to May 25th, the Blue Jays have been issued the most walks (100), scored the third most amount of runs (120), and produced the third best batting average (.259). When the Blue Jays woke up this morning, they are holders of the best winning perecentage in all of the FSL for the first time since May of 2016, the most wins (45), and the best overall winning percentage up and down the entire Toronto Organization at .634.

