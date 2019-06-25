Fire Frogs Dole out Determined Effort, 4-2

June 25, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FLA.: The Palm Beach Cardinals plated four early runs and held off the Florida Fire Frogs, 4-2, in Tuesday evening's series opener at Osceola County Stadium.

Two of the first three hitters against LHP Philip Pfeifer in the first inning did some damage. Lars Nootbaar singled, Scott Hurst brought him home with a two-run shot to right to open the scoring in favor of the Cardinals, 2-0.

Palm Beach got to Pfeifer again in the second. The Cardinals top prospect, Nolan Gorman, went deep for the first time at the Advanced-A level to lead off the frame. Nootbaar's RBI double brought in Dennis Ortega for a 4-0 edge.

Hurst and Nootbaar had the only multi-hit performances of the evening for the Cardinals.

After a single in the third from Hurst, Pfeifer (1-5) mowed down 12 straight hitters to finish his outing. He threw six innings in total, giving up six hits, four earned runs, and added six punchouts.

In fact, the Fire Frogs staff completely flummoxed the Cardinals the rest of the way, setting down the last 21 Palm Beach hitters in order. RHP Lukas Young had a nice bounce-back effort by fanning two in a scoreless seventh. RHP Brooks Wilson worked two scoreless frames. This stretch is bested only by the May 18 no-hitter thrown by RHP Jasseel De La Cruz against Jupiter.

Florida began their comeback bid in the third. Three straight two-out knocks by Riley Delgado, Trey Harris, and Logan Brown's RBI single scored the first run of the game and made it 4-1.

The Fire Frogs got to RHP Angel Rondon in the sixth as well. Brown's leadoff double and a hit from Jefrey Ramos put two aboard. Drew Lugbauer's single through the middle brought in Brown; 4-2 Cardinals.

Delgado recorded his 26th multi-hit effort of the season, going 2-4 on the night. Brown also went 2-4 and brought in a run for the second straight game.

Trey Harris and Jefrey Ramos moved their on-base streaks to eight and nine, respectively, with hits. Kevin Josephina had a two-hit game of his own.

Rondon (5-1) didn't quite make it out of the sixth, giving up seven hits and two runs in 5 and 1/3's stanzas. LHP Patrick Dayton came in to strand two runners on base to end the threat. He got eight outs and worked around two hits in his appearance.

RHP C.J. Saylor turned in a scoreless, hitless ninth for his first save of the year.

NEXT UP: Florida turns to LHP Hayden Deal (3-5, 2.11) to lock up a victory in the middle game of the series opposite RHP Perry DellaValle (2-3, 2.71). Deal's first pitch will cross the plate at 6 p.m.

