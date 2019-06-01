Dunedin Looks for Series Win in Clearwater

SERIES OPENING WIN: Last night at Spectrum Field, Dunedin snuck by Clearwater with a 3-1 victory in the opening game of this three game weekend series. In the top of the first, the Blue Jays scratched across two runs to take an early lead. Logan Warmoth began the rally with a walk, followed by a Cullen Large single to put two aboard for Alejandro Kirk, and the D-Jays came through with a single into center to score Warmoth. Large then scored on the same play on the throwing error committed by the Centerfielder Matt Vierling to make it 2-0 Dunedin. After a Jake Scheiner homer in the fifth for Clearwater to cut the lead in half, the Blue Jays notched an insurance run in the seventh on Alejandro Kirk's RBI double to bring the score to its' final. RHP Joey Murray tossed a quality outing with a six inning, two hit performance that was followed by three scoreless frames thrown by the pen combination of Connor Law and Dany Jimenez.

TONIGHT'S GAME: Dunedin and Clearwater play game two of a three game set at Spectrum Field. The Blue Jays have put themselves in the position to pick up their fourth series win in a row with a victory this evening. The D-Jays check into play tonight having won four straight, eight of nine, 11 of 13 and 14 of their last 18 games dating back to May 15th.

MAKE MY MAY: The Blue Jays are coming off an 19-10 win-loss record in the month of May-the most wins in the month since the 2014 team clinched the 18 win plateau. Additionally, it's just the sixth time since 2005 a Dunedin Blue Jays team has won at least 19 games in the month of May and the first since 2011. Other news and notes from the month:

* Most runs scored (133) since 2016.

* .332 on-base percentage-the highest since 2012.

