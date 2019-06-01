Stone Crabs Game Notes - Sat, June 1 vs St. Lucie

After a 6-1 win Friday, the Stone Crabs bid for a series victory over St. Lucie at 6 p.m. Saturday.

RHP Tobias Myers will start for Charlotte, against RHP Kyle Wilson of the Mets.

Coverage of the game begins at 5:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

STONE CRABS TAKE OUT METS 6-1

The Stone Crabs got early home runs from Taylor Walls and Jim Haley Friday, jumping out to a 5-0 lead on St. Lucie starter Dedniel Nunez. Charlotte starter Joe Ryan struck out eight over 6.2 scoreless innings, surrendering only two hits.The Stone Crabs are now 24-8 over the last three years against the Mets.

MAY MASHERS

After going 11-14 in April, the Stone Crabs enjoyed a tremendous turnaround in May, particularly on the offensive side:

W-L R/G XBH/G AVG OPS

April 11-14 3.1 2.0 .232 .623

May 17-12 5.1 2.7 .257 .727

May Leaders:

Jim Haley: .318 AVG, 6 HR, 26 RBI, .883 OPS

Thomas Milone: .838 OPS, 8 XBH, 17 R

Ronaldo Hernandez: .315 AVG, 9 XBH, 15 RBI

Moises Gomez: 12 XBH, 17 RBI in 25 G

GO GO GOMEZ!

After an 8-for-51 (.154) stretch from May 8-25, Stone Crabs outfielder Moises Gomez has found the stroke over the past week. Over the last five gamez, the Rays' No. 10 prospect has gone 8-for-20 (.400) with three doubles, one home run, two walks and 6 RBI (1.155 OPS).

HERNANDEZ HEATING UP

After a slow start to the season that included a family emergency, Rays catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez has heated up in a major way since May 7:

Games AVG XBH RBI OPS

First 16 .188 2 9 .459

Last 20 .333 9 14 .860

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs stole 15 bases over six games on their last road trip, jumping from third in the league in steals to first. Thanks to team speed and strong throwing arms from their catchers, Charlotte has held a major advantage in the running game this year:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 62 88 70.4%

Opponent 27 40 67.5%

ALL-STARS ANNOUNCED

The Florida State League announced that Charlotte infielders Vidal Brujan and Jim Haley have been named to the 2019 FSL All-Star Game in Jupiter. Haley ranks top five in the league in five categories and Brujan is tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball in stolen bases (21).

ALL HAIL HALEY!

Stone Crabs utility man Jim Haley has been one of the best hitters in the Florida State League since May 11. In his last 18 games, the Penn State product is batting .357 with six home runs and 23 RBI. In that span, he has five more RBI than anyone else in the league, leading the circuit in hits and OPS (1.057). He is second in slugging (.657), total bases (46) and batting average.He has played four different positions and occupied all nine spots in the batting order.

ALUMNI NOTES

2017 Stone Crab Genesis Cabrera made his MLB Debut Wednesday, starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. He becomes the 35th former Charlotte pitcher to reach the Majors.Cabrera is the third member of the 2017 team to reach the Show, joining a list that includes Brandon Lowe and Nate Lowe.

