Clearwater Tosses Four-Hit Shutout to Even Series with Dunedin

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Damon Jones had a career night and the offense chipped in nine hits as the Clearwater Threshers blanked the Dunedin Blue Jays 3-0 at Spectrum Field on Saturday night. The victory crawls the Threshers within 4.5 games of first place with 12 left to play in the first half.

Jones (3-3) set the tone early on, striking out four of the first six Dunedin (33-21) batters through two perfect frames. The Florida State League all-star went 5.2 perfect innings before allowing a two-out single to Ronny Brito.

Clearwater (29-26) backed its pitcher in the fifth inning, striking to three runs to grab the lead in the middle innings. With one out, Danny Mayer drove the first pitch from Turner Larkins (4-3) into the bullpen for a solo home run for his fourth long ball of the season. The home team added two more runs in the inning with a Jake Scheiner RBI double and an Alec Bohm run-scoring single to make it 3-0.

The three-run cushion was all the pitching staff needed, as Jones worked career-highs with seven innings and 11 punch outs. Saturday was the second straight double-digit strikeout performance for the Washington State product, who leads the Florida State League with 80 strikeouts through 52.2 innings of work.

Keylan Killgore (SV, 4) capped off the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate's sixth shutout of the season by tossing two scoreless frames for his fourth save in as many chances.

The pitching staff held Dunedin to just four hits after allowing 10 in game one of the series. With 14 strikeouts on the night Clearwater added to its Florida State League leading total of 540.

Offensively, the Threshers were backed by another strong performance from Alec Bohm. The Philadelphia Phillies' top prospect pushed his on-base streak to 12 games after a 3-for-4 performance. With Mayer's solo shot the Threshers picked up their 30th straight game with an extra-base hit.

Clearwater looks for the series victory over first-place Dunedin in the rubber match of the three-game set on Sunday afternoon at Spectrum Field. RHP Colton Eastman (2-2 2.28) will get the start for the Threshers against Blue Jays' RHP Maximo Castillo (3-4 2.73). First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. with coverage beginning at 12:45 at threshersbaseball.com.

Sunday's contest features Brunch at the Ballpark. A $17 presale ($21 at walk-up) brunch ticket includes a club level seat and a buffet of eggs, breakfast meats, coffee and more from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

